Pilgrimage 2024: “Imminent” agreement with Saudi Arabia on Hajj organisation (Minister)

Minister of Religious Affairs Brahim Chaïbi announced that an agreement will be signed soon with Saudi Arabia on the organisation and conduct of the Hajj and Umrah season for the year 1445 of the Hegira. Speaking on Thursday in Tozeur during a study day on religious awareness of the 2024 pilgrimage season for the governorates of Gafsa, Kébili and Tozeur, he pointed out that new measures regarding the pilgrimage season had been taken, including the participation of mosque officials and preachers in pilgrimage missions. Chaïbi indicated that the number of Tunisian pilgrims (10,982 pilgrims) expected for the Hajj 2024 will be the same as in previous years, underlining the importance of Tunisian-Saudi cooperation in the organisation of preparations for the pilgrimage season throughout the year. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse