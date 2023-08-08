General

PM calls for implementing measures to guarantee regular supply of bread

Comments Off on PM calls for implementing measures to guarantee regular supply of bread

Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, on Tuesday, called for speeding up the implementation of measures to guarantee the regular supply of bread and overcome the difficulties facing the sector. During a meeting with Minister of Trade and Export Development, Kalthoum Ben Rejeb Guezzah, at the Government Palace in Kasbah, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to strengthen coordination between the various stakeholders in the sector in order to examine the proposals and possible scenarios for the development of the sector, according to a press release issued by the Prime Ministry.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

