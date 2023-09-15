Police urge public to surrender illegal firearms

The Namibian Police Force are urging the public to surrender all illegal firearms, ammunition, armaments and all unwanted firearms at any police station countrywide.

Deputy Commissioner Mathew Nakadhilu of the Oshikoto Regional Police Headquarters stated this in an interview with Nampa on Friday.

Nakadhilu stated that as part of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps for Silencing of Guns in Africa by the Year 2020 and its recent extension to the year 2030, Member States are encouraged to undertake activities on the surrender and collection of illegal weapons during September 2023.

“In this regard, the Cabinet had already approved the extension and granting of the amnesty every month of September,” reported Nakadhilu.

He said Africa Amnesty Month had been launched before its commencement at the end of August, paving the way for the African Amnesty Month to take place from 01-30 September.

“The recently held Senior Command Conference Resolution 7 directed regional commanders to sensitise the community on the silencing of guns and African Amnesty Month in September during the community awareness campaign,” said Nakadhilu.

Nakadhilu reported that they recovered 22 rifles, 14 shotguns, 11 pistols, five air guns, three AK47s and 1 482 rounds of ammunition in September 2021 and 1 200 rifles and four pistols last year September.

He stated that it is important to note that no person will be persecuted during the amnesty period of 01-30 September 2023.

“Do not miss this period, once the amnesty period has expired those that are found in possession of unlicensed firearms, armaments or ammunition will face the full wrath of the law. Please make the right choice to surrender firearms and make Namibia safe,” urged Nakadhilu.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency