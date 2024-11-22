Policy Dialogue Urges Integration of Translocalities in West African Migration Policies.

Accra: Participants of the just-ended policy dialogue on migration and translocality in West Africa urge governments to realign translocalities into migration policies to enhance sustainable development on the Sub-Continent. According to Ghana News Agency, the dialogue, themed 'Migration and Translocality in West Africa,' was organised by the Centre for Migration Studies, University of Ghana, under the Migration and Translocality in West Africa (MiTra|WA) Project. This initiative is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The primary goal of the dialogue was to disseminate the project findings to researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders, while also initiating a policy discussion on effectively incorporating translocality into migration policies to foster sustainable development in West Africa. The dialogue's approach is envisioned to be a model that could be replicated in other regions of the Global South. Professor Mary Boatemaa Setrana, the Director of CMS, highlig hted that the dialogue in Accra aimed to compile various migration research findings from over the years to inform new policy directions aligned with current trends. She explained that the MiTra|WA project seeks to better understand the drivers, practices, structures, and processes of rural-urban and cross-border migration and their interconnected impacts on rural and urban settings. The project focuses on Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, examining emerging opportunities, challenges, and implications for economic, social, political, and ecological dimensions of livelihoods in these areas. Professor Joseph Yaro, the Provost of the College of Humanities, noted that migrants increasingly maintain social and economic connections with their places of origin, living 'double lives' in both urban and rural settings. He emphasized the concept of inter-dependency between migrants and their home regions, challenging traditional notions of reverse remittances. Dr Stefanie Wehner, the Coordinator of Migra tion and Translocality in West Africa, explained that the project also examines the interlinkages between areas of origin and destination for migrants. Mr Owusu Mensah, the Deputy Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service, pointed out that while there are numerous policies for migration governance in West Africa, many are inadequate to address the complexities of today's migration dynamics. He specifically mentioned Ghana's migration policy as insufficient in managing the interconnectedness created by migration between origins and destinations. He stressed the necessity for dynamic, translocality-sensitive policies to address the fluid phenomena of migration in West Africa.