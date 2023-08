The Tunisian Post Office will issue a set of 23 stamps on National Women's day (August 13) in tribute to Tunisian women who have who left their mark on Tunisia's hostiory.

The stamps will be issued under a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly, the Post Office Friday said.

The women who will appear on these stamps were selected by a jury of academics and intellectuals set up by the ministry.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse