Posthumous tribute to Dr Tawhida Ben Cheikh (January 2, 1909 – December 6, 2010)Man reportedly raped and murdered at Walvis Bay

The Agence de Mise en Valeur du Patrimoine et de Promotion Culturelle (AMVPPC) has paid a posthumous tribute to Tunisia's oldest doctor and the first woman doctor in the Arab world, Dr Tawhida Ben Cheikh (January 2, 1909 - December 6, 2010). The agency published an extract from the book "La Tunisie Millénaire, une Longue Histoire et des timbres poste" by Taoufik Ben Salah, published in 2012, which traces the history of Tunisia from prehistory to the present day. Taoufik Ben Salah, an economist by training and a lover of history and philately, published this work on the history of Tunisia through stamps, from the Paleolithic period to the Tunisian January 14, 2011 Revolution. Tawhida Ben Cheikh comes from a family originally from Ras Jbel (Bizerte). She was the first Tunisian to graduate from high school (1928). She obtained her doctorate in medicine in Paris in 1936. On her return to Tunis, she set up a private practice specialising in gynaecology. She then contributed to the establishment of family plan ning in Tunisia through the department she set up at the Charles-Nicolle hospital in 1963, followed by the Montfleury family planning clinic in 1970. Between 1955 and 1964, she headed the maternity ward at the Charles Nicolle Hospital. She ran the same department at the Aziza Othmana Hospital until she retired in 1977. In addition to her medical work, she dedicated her life to militant action in the service of Tunisia. In 1937, she was put in charge of the first Tunisian women's magazine, "Leila", published in French in Tunisia in 1936. She was also vice-president of the Tunisian Red Crescent and a member of the Union of Tunisian Muslim Women. Tawhida Ben Cheikh is the niece of the late Tahar Ben Ammar, who negotiated Tunisia's independence in 1956 and signed the Memorandum of Understanding with France on March 20, 1956. A banknote bearing the image of Dr Tawhida Ben Cheikh has been in circulation since March 2020. She is the second woman to appear on Tunisian currency after Elissa, the founder of Carthag e. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse WINDHOEK: A 53-year-old Namibian man was reportedly raped and strangled to death by an unknown suspect at Walvis Bay in the Erongo region on Saturday. The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) weekend crime report on Sunday indicated that the incident happened between 23h00 and 12h00 at Banker Close Street. It is alleged that the deceased who lived alone, was found by his neighbour motionless in his shower with his legs tied up with curtain blinds, ropes and a face cloth stuffed in his mouth. No open wounds were observed on the deceased's body. His items such as a 50 cm plasma Samsung television, an Acer laptop, black Dakotas shoes, and telecom Fritz motor were found loaded into the deceased's Opel Corsa pickup bakkie, which was parked in the locked garage, it read. He was identified as Vernon John Gavin. No arrests have been made, thus far. In an unrelated incident, a year and 10-month-old baby was reportedly murdered by his mother's boyfriend at Omireko village in the Kunene region. It is alleged that the 2 2-year-old suspect collected the baby, Future Tjiavairara from other children, and hid him at his home where he proceeded to strangle and bite him on the neck before hitting him with a stone on the head. The suspect hid the baby in a traditional hut and travelled back to Opuwo, where he handed himself over to the police. Police investigations in both matters continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency