President Akufo-Addo Swears in Five New Envoys, Highlights Global Role.

Accra: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday swore in five new ambassadors at the Jubilee House in Accra. The new envoys, all seasoned diplomats, include Mrs. Matilda Aku Alomatu Osei-Agyeman (Ambassador to Austria), Ms. Vivian Kafui Akua Asempapa (Ambassador to Senegal), Mrs. Regina Appiah-Sam (Ambassador to Spain), Mr. McArios Akanbeanab Akanbong (Ambassador to Iran), and Dr. Senalor Kwabla Yawlui (Ambassador to Sierra Leone). According to Ghana News Agency, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that their appointments were critical to Ghana's diplomatic efforts, especially during challenging global circumstances. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war had underscored the need for international cooperation and diplomatic engagement. "Your postings have come at a critical juncture in global affairs and Ghana's development journey," the President stated. The President called on the envoys to promote Ghana's economic revitalization programme, the Ghana CARES 'Obaatanpa' initiativ e, which focuses on sectors like agriculture, ICT, and job creation. He urged them to attract foreign investments aligned with these objectives and to contribute to the nation's sustainable growth. Reflecting on Ghana's recent diplomatic achievements, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the country's full membership in La Francophonie and the election of Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. These milestones, he said, reinforced Ghana's role as a diplomatic bridge between Anglophone and Francophone nations in Africa. The President also reminded the ambassadors of their dual responsibilities: to represent Ghana's interests abroad and to engage with the diaspora in contributing to national development. He urged them to work closely with Foreign Service officers, whom he described as "the backbone of Ghana's diplomatic missions," and stressed the importance of diplomacy as a tool for building bridges and fostering international partnerships. President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in December, underscoring the importance of maintaining Ghana's democratic credentials. He urged the envoys to uphold the values of peace, integrity, and democratic governance in their missions abroad. "You are the face of Ghana to the world. Carry out your duties with professionalism and integrity, and let your efforts bring honor to our nation," he said. Ambassador Vivian Asempapa, speaking on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the appointments and the trust placed in them. She assured the President that they would work diligently to enhance Ghana's active role in international affairs and advocate for the country's interests. "Mr. President, we accept your charge, which we pledge to fulfill with dignity, integrity, and diligence," she stated. "Guided by the vision of our forebears, we commit to upholding and defending the principles of democracy, unity, and progress that have always defined o ur nation," she added.