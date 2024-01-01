President Geingob expresses optimism for 2024

WINDHOEK: President Hage Geingob has expressed optimism about the year 2024, which he termed the year of expectations. In a New Year statement on Sunday, Geingob said the year 2023, which he christened the 'Year of Revival' was successful, and will continue into the new year with several major economic projects expected for commerce. 'As we look to 2024 and beyond, it is clear that we are entering a year that promises the delivery of tangible outcomes that have been carefully curated throughout 2023. In 2024, we expect the announcement of concrete outcomes from the intensive offshore drilling of oil. Several uranium mines will recommence operations,' the president said. He noted that at least three pilot projects in the green hydrogen space should conclude construction activities, with the Walvis Bay container terminal concession to become effective, paving the way for increased investment and container traffic in this strategic logistics corridor. Meanwhile, the Head of State called on Namibians to work harder for the collective welfare of the nation. 'We have to look forward to our march towards shared prosperity. We are at the dawn of a new year. With each new year, the promise of better opportunities is inevitable. With each new year, we develop bigger expectations and ambitions. 'In order to seize the opportunities that are in line with our ambitions and expectations, we should redouble our efforts to make Namibia a better country. I call on each one of you to work harder for our collective welfare,' the President said. Geingob further said he will leave Namibia in better shape despite the challenges that characterised his administration, including successive droughts, the global economic downturn, and COVID-19. His term will come to an end in March 2025. Source: Namibia Press Agency