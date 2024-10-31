President Kais Saied meets head of UTICA, calls for reducing prices

President Kais Saied called on Tuesday for "full participation in the fight for national liberation by reducing prices" during a meeting with Samir Majoul, president of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA). "Supporting the state's efforts and even contributing to writing a new history for Tunisia is the responsibility of everyone in their respective positions," President Saied was quoted as saying in a statement from the presidency. He recalled that the Tunisian state guarantees the coexistence of the public and private sectors, noting that just as it seeks to secure public institutions, it also works to create "the necessary conditions for private entrepreneurs to work in a secure environment, not to be subject to blackmail or recruitment and to enjoy their full rights, while workers, for their part, enjoy their rights in an undiminished manner." He also stressed that coexistence between the public and private sectors can only be achieved on the basis of justice and fairn ess. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse