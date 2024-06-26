President Kais Saied meets ILO Director General

President Kais Saied met on Wednesday afternoon at the Carthage Palace with Gilbert Houngbo, Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), said the presidency. The meeting was an opportunity for the Head of State to talk about workers' struggles and the birth of the idea of an International Labour Organisation at the end of the 19th century, before it was created at the Versailles Conference after the First World War and became one of the specialised agencies of the United Nations after its creation. In reviewing these historical stages, the President of the Republic highlighted the struggles for the right to work and for social justice. "In Tunisia and throughout the world, we await the right to work and the guarantee of workers' rights based on justice, because peace, security and stability within countries can only be achieved through justice that is fair to all," the Head of State was quoted as saying. The President of the Republic praised the ILO Director-General's initiative to cr eate a global coalition for social justice. The world today needs such initiatives and new ways of thinking in order to meet the challenges facing the whole of humanity, the President stressed. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse