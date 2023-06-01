General

President Kais Saied suggests imposing taxes on those unjustly benefitting of subsidies

Additional taxes can be imposed on individuals who unjustly benefit of subsidies on various products, instead of removing subsidy, President Kais Saied indicated at his meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden on Thursday at the Carthage Palace.

Saied suggested taking this action independently, without submitting to "external diktats."

He highlighted that such an approach had been previously implemented in Tunisia during the 1940s when the subsidy fund was originally established.

The meeting primarily revolved around the government's activities and ways to preservethe country's macroeconomic balances.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

