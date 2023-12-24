President of EBID named among 100 personalities transforming Africa

Dr George Agyekum Donkor, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), has once again been recognised as one of the 100 personalities transforming Africa. Financial Afrik, a leading business news magazine, in its annual rankings, now in the ninth year, highlights influential individuals for their accomplishments within the year. It recognises their positive impacts and contributions to Africa's socio-economic development. In December 2022, Dr Donkor featured as a 'Development Banker' of the Year, and in 2023, he featured again as an 'Integrator,' says an EDIB release shared with the Ghana News Agency. This speaks not only to his efforts towards positioning the sub-region for growth but also his commitment to enhancing regional integration for sustainable development. Dr Donkor's leadership of EBID saw significant achievements including upgrading of the Bank's credit rating by Moody's and Fitch, improvement in the quality of the Bank's por tfolio and the development of a more robust governance structure. Chief amongst these achievements has been the overall increase in the Bank's interventions, with a total of USD 3.8 Billion deployed, to-date, for various projects all over the ECOWAS sub-region. 'Guided by an ambitious strategy for 2021-2025, EBID continues to grow with Dr Donkor at the helm and is expected to keep doing bigger exploits,' the release said. EBID is the development finance institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) comprising 15 member states: Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo. Based in Lomé, Togo's capital, the Bank is committed to financing developmental projects and programmes covering diverse initiatives from infrastructure and basic amenities, rural development and environment, industry, and social services sectors, through its private and public sector windows. EBID interven es through long, medium, and short-term loans, equity participation, lines of credit, refinancing, financial engineering operations and related services. Source: Ghana News Agency