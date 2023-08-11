General

President of Republic honours laureates of vocational training centres

Web DeskComments Off on President of Republic honours laureates of vocational training centres

President of the Republic Kais Saied honoured Thursday three laureates from vocational training centres at a ceremony held in Carthage on Knowledge Day.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

General

Death of the “Lion”: The Burkinabè government salutes the memory of an honest officer

Web Desk

“The Government deplores the disappearance of retired Colonel Boukary KABORE said the Lion. Former troop child, companion of the leader of the August 1983 Revolution, Politician, Boukary KABORE died on the night of May 12 to 13, 2023 at the Yalgado OUE…
General

Zimbabwe Blames Measles Surge on Sect Gatherings After 80 Children Die

Web Desk

A measles outbreak has killed 80 children in Zimbabwe since April, the ministry of health said, blaming church sect gatherings for the surge.In a statement seen by Reuters Sunday, the ministry said the outbreak had now spread nationwide, with a case fa…
General

Deputy Secretary-General Calls for Global Transformation from Inside Out, Commitment to Hope, Healing, in Desmund Tutu Peace Lecture Remarks

User1

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the Twelfth Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture, in Cape Town, South Africa, today: It is a pleasure and it is a deep honour to be with you for the Twelfth Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture. I would like to extend the special greetings of […]

General

WGHS Old Girls’ Association applauds Justice Torkornoo for her nomination as CJ

Web Desk

Wesley Girls’ High School (WGHS) Old Girls’ Association has commended Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, a Supreme Court Judge, on her nomination by the President as the next Chief Justice.’Wesley Girls’ High School has recorded another feat wit…
General

I was not told that I can’t enter Ghana after my repatriation – Aisha tells court amidst tears

Web Desk

Accra, En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, an alleged illegal miner, says she was not told that she could not re-enter Ghana after her repatriation.Aisha Huang also told an Accra High Court that she could not tell the exact date she re-entered Ghana, but said …
General

Backers of Tunisian President Rally against ‘Coup’ Accusations

Web Desk

Thousands of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied rallied in the capital on Sunday to show their backing for his suspension of parliament and promises to change the political system, acts his critics call a coup.The demonstration in central Tuni…