President of Republic meets with Saudi interior minister [Upd 1]

President of the Republic Kais Saied met on Monday with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who is attending the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunis. The President of the Republic commended the strong historical relations binding the two countries. Tunisia, he said, takes pride in these distinguished ties and is unwaveringly committed to intensifying consultation and coordination and revamping mechanisms of cooperation and partnership in a wide array of fields in the service of the two peoples, reads a Presidency press release. In comments about the meetings of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, Kais Saied said it is important to proceed on the basis of shared principles and visions so as to advance to an approach likely to help consolidate security in Arab societies and address related challenges efficiently. Terrorism and extremism were cited as key challenges along with drugs, cyberthreats, illegal migration and cross-border crimes . The Saudi Interior Minister said his country wants to keep on supporting Tunisia and stregnthen ties binding them. The frequency of sessions demonstrates common conviction that coordination is crucial in handling challenges in the region and the world. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse