President of the Republic meets Minister of Justice

President Kais Saied met on Thursday with Minister of Justice Leila Jaffel at the Carthage Palace. During the meeting, they discussed the progress of the ministry's work and the role assigned to the public prosecutor's office in initiating proceedings against anyone who dares to break the law, especially those who seek to inflame the situation and consider themselves immune from any accountability or prosecution.

According to a statement from the presidency, President Kais Saied said that «all litigants are equal before the law and no one will be immune from judicial accountability, regardless of their foreign connections or wealth of unknown origin.»

The meeting also discussed the draft revision of Chapter 411 of the Commercial Code, the preparation of which has been entrusted to a special committee that is nearing completion, the statement said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse