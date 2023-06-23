General

President presses public servants on quality service delivery

President Hage Geingob has urged public servants to provide diligent and timeous service delivery to citizens in order to attain effective governance.

Geingob in a press statement today in commemoration of the United Nations (UN) and Africa Public Service Day, said in order to build a prosperous and integrated Africa through trade, public servants should ensure citizens, investors, tourists and all those who require public services are treated with respect and are provided with the services they need in a diligent and timeous manner.

The day celebrated under the theme ‘Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area Implementation’ is a reminder about the values and virtues of public service in the endeavour of eradicating poverty for a united and prosperous Agenda 2063.

“To be a public servant is a calling and living up to the Charter of the Office, Ministry and Agency you serve, which are a clarion call for you to carry out your work with passion and dedication in fulfilment of the mission of the Government of the Republic of Namibia to deliver Effective Governance as part of the Harambee Prosperity Plan,” Geingob stressed.

The United Nations adopted 23 June as Public Service Day and has been celebrating the day since 2002, coinciding with the Africa Public Service Day aimed to recognise the value and virtue of service to the community and the role of public service in spearheading national and continental development.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

