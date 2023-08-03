National

President Saied discusses draft reshuffle of judges in meeting with head of interim Supreme Judicial Council

President Kais Saied discussed the draft reshuffle of judges for next year during a meeting on Thursday with the president of the interim Supreme Judicial Council, Moncef Kchaou.

The President of the Republic reiterated the need for judges to take part in today's battle to "clean up the country of those who have committed crimes against it". He stressed the importance of the independence of the judiciary and judges in their responsibility to enforce respect for the law, according to a statement from the presidency.

In this context, he emphasised the need to resolve many cases that have been moving from one stage to another for more than ten years, under the pretext of respecting procedures, in order to achieve a fair trial rather than impunity.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

