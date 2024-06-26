Presidential elections: filing candidacies to begin late July or early August (spokesperson)

Filing for candidacy in October 6, 2024 presidential elections will begin late July or early August, said Spokesperson for the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Mohamed Tlili Mnasri. President Kais Saied issued Tuesday a writ for the presidential elections scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2024, the Presidency said. Mnasri told TAP on Wednesday the election commission will release the calendar which will be approved as its board meets on Thursday. The election campain is set to start on September 13 and close on October 5, date on which elctoral silence comes into place, the official further said. Voting in constituencies abroad will take place on October 4-6 Mnasri also said candidates can start seeking endorsements as soon as the appropriate form is published. Each candidate needs to be backed by ten Assembly of People's Represesentatives (ARP) or National Council of Regions and Districts members or by 40 presidents of the elected councils (local councils, councils of regions and councils of districts). The election authority said Tuesday its board will meet Thursday to approve the 2024 presidential election schedule and review the decision n°18 of August 4, 2014, on procedures for filing candidacies for the presidential race. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse