Safmarine

PRESS RELEASE

1 September 2020

To further improve customer experience and accelerate growth, A.P. Moller – Maersk will integrate the Safmarine brand and continue Safmarine’s renowned customer centricity under the Maersk brand. From 1 January 2021, the Safmarine brand will be fully transitioned into the Maersk brand.

By doing this, Maersk will build closer relationships with customers who will get access to the full ocean and supply chain offering and its global reach. Customers will experience a more seamless interaction with one sales force, one customer experience team and one platform regardless of where in the world they require ocean and logistics services.

Over time, the value propositions of Maersk and Safmarine have converged, as both brands have been focusing on building a customer-centric culture and as the digital interactions with customers have increased.

“For more than 20 years, Safmarine has helped fuel customer centricity and by combining its capabilities and expertise with the offerings and global reach of Maersk, we will offer our customers more relevant products and services, and better experiences no matter where they are in the world,” says Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean and Logistics at A.P. Moller – Maersk.

David Williams, Regional Managing Director for Maersk in Africa and Head of Safmarine, adds:

“We are proud of the fantastic work our talented Safmarine team has achieved to build strong customer relationships and the distinct company culture we have today. Together with Maersk, we will define what moving cargo means as the global integrator of container logistics by delivering the best possible customer experience and take our customers places they have not been before, while at the same time delivering on our growth ambitions.”

The integration will be a phased approach lasting throughout 2020 to minimise customer disruption and taking the best care of employees through the transition. As of October 2020, Safmarine teams will begin to integrate into the new Maersk organisation, combining the strengths of both brands.

The Safmarine brand will no longer be marketed by the end of 2020.

