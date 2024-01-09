Pressure group demands 15% development levy from lithium mining

A non-partisan pressure group, Value for our Lithium, in the Mfantseman Municipality, has called for an increase in the municipality's development levy from the proposed one per cent to 15 per cent. The group, comprising youth from across the municipality, said the one per cent levy was woefully inadequate given the direct hazardous effects of the mining activities on the communities. They also requested for a dedicated fund for the levy to be managed by a credible board of trustees aid the development of the municipality. The group made the demands at its maiden executive meeting in Saltpond to strategise to demand transparency, accountability, and value for the mining of lithium in the area. Mr Kofi Acquah, secretary to the group, acknowledged that the mining activities would boost the local economy and create employment. However, he said some speculations surrounding the contract between the Government of Ghana and Atlantic Lithium, the mining company, painted a murky future for Ghana and the Municip ality. He indicated that some of the arrangements were not in the best interest of the country, citing sentiments expressed by some prominent individuals and Civil Society Organisations, including former Chief Justice, Mrs Sophia Akuffo. He expressed worry over the 'opacity' in government's arrangements with the mining company and called for the direct involvement of the community members. Mr Acquah maintained that the indigenes of the municipality were not comfortable with the precedence where the Saltpond Oil Field, Ghana's oldest oil field, brought no development to them. 'We are not going to fight anybody, but we will help the leaders to make changes. 'We want to protect the interest of the municipality, protect our environment and protect the future of the next generation' he said. Mr Acquah assured that the group would work to ensure that the element of local content was followed to the latter to bring employment to the youth. He said it behoved the company to train and absorb the youth in the mu nicipality for the work. 'We have experienced artisans who do not have certificates. We will ensure the company facilities their certification and gives them jobs.' 'We will also visit secondary schools and tertiary institutions to conscientise the students to study technical courses relevant to mining to ensure that they benefit from it, he assured. Mr Jerry Bill-Crentsil, the lead convener of the group, said in view of the potential medical, economic, and social dangers, including water pollution, diseases, and climate change, the communities deserved proper development by the mining company. He questioned why international mining companies treated African countries differently when they paid huge levies and undertook massive development projects on other continents. 'It should not be treated like the Saltpond Oil Field, we need proper development. 'They need to establish hospitals, schools and other important amenities relevant to the communities,' he added. Source: Ghana News Agency