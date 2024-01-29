Prevention of gender-based violence at heart of international training session in Tunis

The prevention of gender-based violence is the theme of an international training session organised over 13 days, starting this Monday, at the seat of the Training and Research Centre in Reproductive Health of the National Board for Family and Population (ONFP) in Tunis. Speaking at the opening of the session, ONFP CEO Mohamed Douagi pointed out that the training targets a high-level delegation from Mali comprising 14 medical officials and managers from the National Office of Reproductive Health in Mali, the National Directorate of Health and the the Regional Directorate of Health of the Kayes in Mali. The participants will get theoretical training on the various health, legal and social aspects of gender-based violence, in addition to field visits to governmental and associative structures in many regions to learn about the various programmes implemented and services rendered to care for women victims of violence. The training session is part of the 4th phase of the partnership project between Tunisia an d Mali to support reproductive health policies in Kayes, Douagi said. He pointed out in this regard, that the partnership between the two countries had begun in 2010 and focused on sharing expertise and experience in a number of fields, including gender-based violence, which is widespread in all societies. "This training programme testifies to the ONFP's commitment to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 5, which aims to put an end to all forms of gender-based discrimination," he indicated, adding that this training is organised in partnership with the National Office for Reproductive Health in Mali and with the support of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse