National Politics

Prime Minister holds phone call with Libyan counterpart after devastating storm

Web DeskComments Off on Prime Minister holds phone call with Libyan counterpart after devastating storm

Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani held a phone call on Monday evening with the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, following the storm and floods that hit several areas in Libya, causing human and material losses. The Prime Minister sent his Libyan counterpart "his sincere condolences to the brotherly Libyan people on the death of a number of its citizens as a result of this natural disaster". He expressed his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and wounded, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry. Hachani expressed Tunisia's support for Libya by providing all the necessary resources to quickly overcome the effects of the storm and flooding, in line with the President of the Republic's instructions to urgently coordinate with the Libyan authorities to lend a helping hand to overcome this ordeal. For his part, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity thanked the President of the Republic for "this sincere fraternal attitude", noting the "dep th of the existing relations between the two peoples and brotherly countries". The death toll from the floods caused by storm "Daniel", which has swept across eastern Libya since Sunday, has risen to 150, according to Libyan media. Libya declared three days of mourning on Monday following the ordeal.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

Namibia welcomes Finnish president

Web Desk

The President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinistö arrived at Hosea Kutako International Airport on Wednesday for his three-day State visit to Namibia, hosted by President Hage Geingob.The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Christine ||Hoebes, sai…
National Politics

Political stability in Angola attracts foreigners

Web Desk

The peace and political stability in Angola is at the root of the flow of illegal immigrants that daily violate the country’s borders, the Luanda provincial director of the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), Randal Midoux Mouzinho, said Wednesday…
National

Zimbabwe opposition claims victory, contesting president’s re-election

Web Desk

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Sunday contested the official re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and claimed victory in an election which international observers said fell short of democratic standards.Source: France24.com