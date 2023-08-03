National Politics

Progress of government work focus of meeting between President Saied and Prime Minister

Web DeskComments Off on Progress of government work focus of meeting between President Saied and Prime Minister

President Kais Saied met with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon to discuss the progress of the government's work.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, the meeting focused on the need to make progress in ridding the administration of those who have infiltrated it and have become an obstacle to the completion of all economic, social and other projects.

Many projects are ready, the funds allocated for them are available and all that is lacking is the sincere will to implement them, the statement said.

The President of the Republic noted that «the administration is full of highly qualified people, but many of those who refused to serve only the homeland and the state were excluded.»

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

United States providing more than $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the Horn of Africa

Web Desk

Today in Geneva, the United States announced more than $200 million in additional assistance to respond to humanitarian needs in the Horn of Africa, including from the devastating drought and to address the needs of refugees, internally displaced perso…
National Politics

US Sidelined by Chinese Influence Campaign in Africa

Web Desk

China’s global ambitions may have taken a hit in the United States, Europe, Australia, Japan and India, but in Africa, its sustained power and influence are forcing Washington to recalibrate its strategy toward the continent, home to 54 nations. The Un…
National Politics

Lawrencia Dziwornu elected NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Akuapem South

Web Desk

Ms Lawrencia Dziwornu has been declared the winner of the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary primary in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region.She won with a significant margin, beating her closest contender by some 130 votes, a…