Progress of government work focus of meeting between President Saied and Prime Minister

President Kais Saied met with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon to discuss the progress of the government's work.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, the meeting focused on the need to make progress in ridding the administration of those who have infiltrated it and have become an obstacle to the completion of all economic, social and other projects.

Many projects are ready, the funds allocated for them are available and all that is lacking is the sincere will to implement them, the statement said.

The President of the Republic noted that «the administration is full of highly qualified people, but many of those who refused to serve only the homeland and the state were excluded.»

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse