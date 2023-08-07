PstBet heads to Oshana for governor’s cup

After the successful hosting of the Omusati Region Governor’s Cup over the weekend by PstBet, the team is expected to move to Oshana Region this coming weekend.

The tournament is scheduled for 12-14 August 2023 at the Oshakati Independence Stadium.

This follows the first edition of the Omusati Region Governor’s Cup which kicked off last Thursday and concluded on Sunday.

The tournament saw all 12 constituencies participating in various sport codes to be crowned champions.

Okalongo, Tsandi and Ruacana constituencies were declared winners for the tournament in the netball and football categories.

Okalongo Constituency emerged victorious in the netball games after defeating Etayi Constituency 22-17.

Meanwhile, the Tsandi Constituency beat Okalongo Constituency on penalties after drawing 1-1 in the field in the men’s football.

Ruacana Constituency beat Okahao Constituency by one goal to nil in the women football.

Pstbet as the main sponsor availed N.dollars 210 000 to all for 14 regions over three years or N.dollars 70 000 per annum.

Hence, PstBet is anticipated to invest N.dollars 2 940 000 over three years.

The event was attended by Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service Director of Sport, Jo-Ann Manuel and Omusati Region Governor Erginus Endjala, amongst others.

