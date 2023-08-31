Public and private enterprises and institutions called to employ people with disabilities at rate of 2% of total workforce

The Ministry of Social Affairs on Thursday called on public and private companies and institutions to employ people with disabilities at a rate of 2% of the total workforce.

Any public or private enterprise or institution that normally employs 100 or more people is required to assign, as a priority, at least 2% of its jobs to people with disabilities, in accordance with the provisions of Article 30 (new) of Law No. 2016-41 of May 16, 2016 amending Decree Law No. 2005-83 of August 15, 2005 on the promotion and protection of people with disabilities.

These provisions apply to public and private entities and institutions that normally employ between 50 and 99 people and are required to reserve at least one job for people with disabilities, according to a statement from the Ministry.

Any company or institution affected by the application of Article 30 (new) must comply with the obligation to employ disabled people or apply one of the alternatives provided for in Article 31 of Orientation Law No. 2005-83 of August 15, 2015.

According to the same source, the Ministry of Social Affairs will monitor the application of these provisions in order to guarantee the rights of persons with disabilities in the workplace.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse