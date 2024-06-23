Pusiga Chaos: Beware of misinformation – Police cautions

The police have cautioned the public against misinformation concerning the conflict between the youth and elderly of Pusiga in the Upper East Region yesterday, which led to the destruction of some property. The police said any misinformation could cause fear and panic among the people. A police brief said it's initial investigation indicated that the destruction was due to some misunderstanding between the youth and the elderly of the community and not political rivalry as stated in a viral video misinforming the public. It said investigation was ongoing to resolve the matter and bring perpetrators of the alleged false viral video to book. Source: Ghana News Agency