Qualifying for AFCON a huge milestone for us – Black Sharks Coach

Daniel Neequaye Kotey, head coach of Ghana's beach soccer national team, the Black Sharks, says booking a spot at the 2024 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations (AFCON) represents a huge achievement for the team. After defeating their Ivorian opponents 5-3 in the first leg, the Black Sharks repeated an emphatic 5-2 victory in Abidjan to record a 10-5 aggregate win. This guaranteed a spot for the Black Sharks at the 2024 AFCON, which will be hosted in Egypt at a yet-to-be announced date. Coach Neequaye Kotey, speaking after the match, expressed his excitement about the team's remarkable success in Abidjan amid the challenges. 'I am incredibly proud of the team's performance. We came into this match with a clear strategy, and the players executed it flawlessly. Qualifying for the AFCON is a huge milestone for us, and we look forward to representing Ghana with pride in Egypt.' With Ghana's impressive qualification performance, the stage is set for a thrilling tournament where they will look to make a significa nt impact and further establish themselves as a powerhouse in African beach soccer. Source: Ghana News Agency