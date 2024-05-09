Queen calls on parents to help curb teenage pregnancy

Nana Odiase mpa Abena Ayebea Okani I, the Asumka Hemaa of Adukrom Akuapem, has urged parents to educate the children on sexual issues to curb the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the country. Nana Odiasempa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said most teenagers, especially girls, had their first sexual education from peers, social media, or through their curiosity, which often ended in unwanted pregnancy. She said parents must not neglect their responsibilities to teach their children the effects of engaging in sexual activities at a young age. The high incidence of teenage pregnancy was due to a lack of sexual education, saying 'most of the teenage girls are not informed about so many things,' she said. The queen reminded parents that if they did not teach their children about sex, they would get the wrong information from somewhere else, and the opportunity to instil family values might be missed. She said inadequate parental support and a lack of open communication regarding sexual is sues were major contributors to high teenage pregnancy rates in the country, therefore parents must be able to build cordial relationships with their children so they could effectively share their concerns and access the right information from them. 'Once your children feel they have a friend as a parent, they will be open with you about things going on in their lives without feeling they will be judged,' she added. Nana Odiasempa said some parents were uncomfortable or afraid to educate their children on sex, stressing that if parents failed to provide their children?with the right information, others would misinform them. 'A child is exposed to information about sex from sources such as school, friends, and the media at a much earlier age than many parents would expect,' she said and advised parents to use the weekends to discuss pertinent issues, including age-appropriate sex education. She further called on parents to be good role models for the children since teenagers are careful and constant observ ers of the adults in their lives. She said that even though teenage pregnancy might not be eliminated, it could be reduced therefore, teachers, parents, and religious leaders needed to use their platforms to discuss issues related to teenage pregnancy. Source: Ghana News Agency