ReDIAL Project supports over 400 farmers in Wiawso with threshing

The Research for Development and Innovation Agriculture and Learning (ReDAIL) project has supported more than 400 farmers within the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region with Threshing machines. The machines valued at over Gh35,000 would help sustain the interest of agriculture within the Wiawso Municipality. The four-year project been funded by the European union (EU) under the EU's Climate relevant Development Smart Innovation through Research in Agriculture and food systems in developing countries, sought to reduce poverty, hunger and empower women economically. The project is being implemented in five districts in five Regions, Kwahu, Afram plains North, Ejura-Sekyedumase, Sefwi-Wiawso, Techiman and Yendi municipalities. Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the official handing over of the equipment, Mr. Robert Amoh, the Programmes Manager for the Friends of the Nation, the lead organization for the implementation of the ReDAIL Project said, they had constituted post ReDAIL management c ommittees tasked to take care of every equipment handed over to them. He expressed satisfaction with the outcome of research done in the area that led to the purchase of the machine which according to him, would reduce the labour of the farmer as well as reduce post-harvest losses. He said the Climate Smart Agriculture which looked at what needs to be done to ensure the soil was always fertile led to the introduction of bio fertilizer production and trained farmers on how best to prepare this organic fertilizer. He said the team also mobilized about 2000 women on village saving and loan scheme which made them raise their own income for a project been carried out. He disclosed that they had trained more than 150 farmers and women in soap making to support themselves and their families during the off season which he believed had improved the lives of small holder farmers. Mr Amoh asked the farmers to adopt a good maintenance culture and take good care of the machine and also continue to dialogue with stake holders in the Agric sector in order to continue bringing out issues related to their work for the attention of policy makers. Mr. Daniel Kwesi Nyagorme,Wiawso Municipal Director for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) lauded the ReDAIL Project for supporting farmers in the area. He was of the view that the machine, and other livelihoods programmes would help improve upon the livelihoods of farmers. He also encouraged farmers to always seek expert advice from MOFA officials. Source: Ghana News Agency