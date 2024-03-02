Regional Council of Beja governorate set up Saturday

The Regional Council of Beja governorate has been set up on Saturday through sortition, including 9 members representing each of the local councils of the governorate. The composition of the regional council is as follows: - Nabil Hosni, member of the South Beja local council. - Salem Ben Hammadi Mekni, member of the North Beja local council. -Kamel ben Youssef Mejri, member of the Téboursouk local council. -Badreddine Ben Fayçel Hammami, member of Testour local council. -Jalel Kouki, member of Thibar local council. - Riadh Ben Mohamed Melki, member of Amdoun local council. -Othmen Riahi, member of Goubellat local council. -Mohamed Ben Fraj Hannechi, member of Medjez El Bab local council. -Aymen Dallai, member of Nefza local council. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse