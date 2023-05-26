National Politics

Reinforcements from the ATMIS and its allies managed to repel the attacks

Web DeskComments Off on Reinforcements from the ATMIS and its allies managed to repel the attacks

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) today confirmed that al-Shabab militants stormed its military base in southern Somalia.

Reinforcements from the ATMIS and its allies managed to repel the attacks launched by suicide bombers and other al-Shabab fighters earlier in the day in Bulo Marer, about 120 km southwest of Mogadishu, the mission said in a statement.

However, the AU mission did not reveal the number of casualties, saying it will continue working closely with the Somali government and other international partners to protect the country from al-Shabab and other armed groups.

Source: NAMPA

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

Leader Backs Order in South Africa, Vows to Catch Plotters

Web Desk

Standing before a looted mall and surrounded by soldiers, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Friday to restore order to the country after a week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.Visiting the port city of…
National Politics

Tunisia’s new ambassador in Damascus hands copy of credentials to Syrian foreign minister

Web Desk

Tunisia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Syria Mohamed Mhadhebi, Sunday, handed a copy of his credentials to Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad, reads a press release of Syria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry. …
National

‘Much of what has been reported on GHANASCO is not factual’-Haruna Iddrisu

Web Desk

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, has toured the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale to ascertain the situation regarding reports of students sleeping in toilets converted into accommodation.Addressing journalist…