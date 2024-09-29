Release remanded protesters, stop Galamsey now – GJA President

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has added his voice to calls for the release of members of pressure group, Democracy Hub, who were remanded in custody following a three-day protest against illegal mining, known locally as 'galamsey'. He said though the Association condemned the misconduct of the protesters, remanding the aggrieved persons in custom for two weeks was not 'a positive signal' for the protection of human rights. In his address at the 28th GJA Media Awards in Accra, he also appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to tackle illegal small scale mining (Galamsey) in the remaining months of his eight year tenure. Mr Dwumfour called for 'strict enforcement' of all mining laws and prosecution of persons engaged in irresponsible mining and 'galamsey'. He maintained that a state of emergency be declared on all water bodies while mining along water buffers was 'halted with immediate effect'. The call was on the back of increasing pollution of wate r bodies and loss of vegetation cover as a result of the activities of illegal small scale miners at various locations in the country. The GJA President tasked flagbearers of the two leading political parties-the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make a 'final commitment' to the fight against 'galamsey' ahead of the election, so citizens would demand accountability when any of the candidates assumed office in 2025. The award ceremony, which climaxed the 75th?Anniversary celebration of the GJA, was on the theme: '75 years of excellence in Journalism: The Role of the media in Democratic Governance and Elections'.? Some 36 journalists from various media organisations were recognised for their exceptional work in 2023. Mr Edward Adeti of Media Without Borders won the P. A. V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, and Best Reporter (Investigative Journalism). Mr Dwumfour paid tribute to the trailblazers of the profession and urged practitioners to provide objective coverage in th e 2024General Election. He called on political actors not to attack journalist but rely on appropriate mechanisms for redress when they felt offended by any media reportage. He urged the government to pay attention to the welfare of state-own media, with focus on the Ghana News Agency and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, so they could deliver on their mandate. The GJA also renamed the Arts and Entertainment award category after the late Godwin Avenorgbo, a veteran journalist and a member of the 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, who passed on in August this year. Mr Charles Paul Abani, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ghana, asked journalists to maintain high ethical standards and help ensure peaceful elections in December. He praised the enactment of the Right to Information (RTI) law and urged the government to 'strengthen legal and institutional framework' for the rights and safety of journalists in the country. In his address, Professor Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Kashe re, Gombe State, also encouraged journalists to upgrade their skills and help maintain good electoral systems, through responsible reportage. Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chariman, National Media Commission, admonished journalists to continue making meaningful contributions to society and not surrender their power to any 'higher authority'. He urged the media to exhibit professionalism and integrity in the 2024 Election Coverage to ensure Ghana remained 'the envy' of other nations after the polls. Source: Ghana News Agency