Reposition WASH for national development – Specialist

Mr Atta Yaw Arhin, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Technical Specialist at World Vision Ghana, has called for the repositioning of WASH as the key driver of development. He said none of the Strategic Development Goals (SDGs) could be achieved without water, good sanitation and hygiene. He was speaking to selected members of the WASH Sector, Ghana WatSan Journalists' Network (GWJN) and Media Coalition Against Open Defection (M-CODe) from across the country. It was during a trainer of trainees capacity building sponsored by World Vision Ghana. Mr Arhin said no single organisation, including health, education and agriculture, could do without all of the sector ingredients, thus, the need for partnership. He said there should be deliberate effort to protect water bodies as well as prevent water loss while delivering water to both rural and urban areas. He mentioned areas such as illegal connection, poor collection of water bills, limited investments and others as ways 50 percent of water collected is l ost. With Sanitation, he advised that a conscious approach be adopted to maintain good sanitation and was quick to add that a Sanitation Authority was needed to implement policies in that area under the Sanitation Ministry. We need a dedicated Authority for the WASH Sector, he said, adding that it was time the National Planning Development Commission's recommendation to priotise WASH because it had ranked it of having a multiplying effects, be followed. The WASH Specialist said provision of potable water and good sanitation would limit diseases and government would spend less amount of money in treating water or sanitation related sicknesses. He encouraged media practitioners to as a matter of urgency report more on WASH for global and national agenda, by holding duty bearers to task. Mr Francis Ameyibor, National Coordinator for M-Code, said the institution was poised to help end open defecation through constant reportage and advocacy. Source: Ghana News Agency