National

Resignation and worry as Zimbabwe’s ruling party triumphs

Web DeskComments Off on Resignation and worry as Zimbabwe’s ruling party triumphs

The ongoing tension between Zimbabwe’s two main political parties isn't reflected on the ground at all.

In fact around the centre of the capital city, Harare, people are going about their business as if an election never happened. Many people here don't believe elections can change their lives.

Harare is an opposition stronghold where the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) swept close to 90% of the seats.

Some believe that the CCC should accept the overall results that has kept Zanu-PF's President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power, and focus instead on preparation for the next general election in 2028. Others feel the party should put pressure on the international community to act on reports of vote-rigging.

One Harare resident told the BBC that although she was not expecting a different result, she was now thinking about migrating because for fear of what this disputed win would mean for the economy.

Another woman said she would want to leave Zimbabwe but that she had nowhere to go, and was grateful for her job as cleaner, however menial, because it allows her to feed her family.

Her sentiments echo the resignation that is so apparent. Even as the police say they are prepared to put down any form of protest, few ordinary people here have the appetite for it.

In 2018, ordinary people were killed on these streets when the military opened fire on the protestors angry about the delay in releasing results.

Source: BBC

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

Foreign Minister participates in extraordinary sessions of Arab League Council in Cairo

Web Desk

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar took part in two extraordinary sessions of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial level held Sunday in Cairo.These meetings focus on the latest developments i…
National

US Sanctions Eritrean Defense Official Over Ethiopia’s Tigray Conflict

Web Desk

The United States imposed sanctions Monday on a top Eritrean defense official, citing Eritrea’s actions during the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.The Treasury Department said in a statement that it is sanctioning Filipos Woldeyohannes, the chief …
National

Tunisia and EU Joint Statement

Web Desk

A joint statement between Tunisia and the European Union was signed on Sunday at Carthage Palace, during a meeting between President of the Republic Kais Saied, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula Van Der Leyen …