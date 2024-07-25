Revenues from olive oil exports up 79.9% (ONAGRI)

Tunis: Tunisian olive oil exports during the first eight months of the 2023-2024 season have reached 165,000 tonnes worth TND 4,391.9 million, reads the 2024 report of the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI) on July. Olive oil exports edged up 9.5% in volume and 79.9% in value compared with the same period in the 2022/23 season. The average price recorded during this period also year rose by 64.3% to TND 26.58/kg compared with TND 16.18/kg during the same period last season. Spain takes the lion's share with 32.2%, followed by Italy (27.9% ) and the USA (22.9%). Exports of organic olive oil have reached during this period 35,308 tonnes worth TND 954.6 million. Exports of packaged olive oil did not exceed 5% of exported organic olive oil. Italy is the main destination (50.61%) followed by Spain (29.99%) and France (12.63%). Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse