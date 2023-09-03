General

Robbery attempt leaves suspect and victim injured

Web DeskComments Off on Robbery attempt leaves suspect and victim injured

A man who attempted to rob another at gunpoint is fighting for his life in the Oshakati State Hospital, while two others are on the run.

Oshana Community Affairs Officer, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, reported that the incident took place on Friday around noon on the Okatana-Ompumbu main road, near the Livaley Angenga business premises in Oshakati.

According to Aiyambo, the victim was allegedly attacked by three unknown men who appeared to be in a taxi at the time.

One of the suspects allegedly had a pistol and demanded money from the victim. During the struggle that ensued, the victim managed to grab the hand of the suspect holding the firearm.

“The pistol discharged, injuring one of the suspects along with the victim,” Aiyambo said.

After the victim fled the scene, the suspects fled in a northerly direction. However, about an hour later, an unidentified man arrived at the Oshakati State Hospital, bearing multiple wounds and bleeding profusely.

“The individual, whose name is yet to be confirmed, was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” Aiyambo stated.

The victim received treatment but was not admitted to the hospital, while the suspect remains under police guard while receiving medical attention.

A case of armed robbery and attempted murder is being investigated.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

