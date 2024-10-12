Rotaract Club of Aflao donates signage to Ketu Police Division

The Rotaract Club (the youth wing of the Rotary Club) of Aflao has donated a large outdoor signboard to the Ketu Divisional Police Command to enhance its visibility and accessibility to the public. In a brief ceremony, Mr Jonathan Akakpo, President of the philanthropic organisation handed over the donation to Chief Superintendent (C/Supt) Samuel Odame, the Ketu Divisional Police Commander. Mr Akakpo said the donation was to enhance the visibility of the police and facilitate community engagement, explaining, that since the divisional police headquarters was commissioned in 2019, there had not been any signage to give direction to members of the public. 'As a club, we realised that the Division has no signpost. The public, in trying to access the place, gets lost sometimes. We have therefore decided to do this to help the public easily locate this place.' Dr Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu, immediate past President of the Rotary Club of Ho who was with the team for the donation emphasised the club's commitment t o improving community development. He invited non-members to join the service organisation in order to give back to society by providing service to others through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. C/Supt Odame on behalf of the Police Administration thanked Rotaract Club of Aflao for identifying such a need and working to address it and asked for more of such gestures to the Police. 'It is better to receive from an organisation like this rather than from other places that may raise issues of conflict of interest,' he said. The Ketu Divisional Police Headquarters at Tokor in the Ketu South Municipality was commissioned in November 2019, taking all its three district police headquarters at Aflao, Denu and Agbozume in addition to Ketu North Municipality from under the Keta Divisional Police Command. Mr Akakpo spoke to Ghana News Agency saying, 'When you look at the signpost, the down here, it tells of the kind of things that we do as Rotaractors - key four things. Before we say or do something, we think about it. Is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and better friendship; and will it be beneficial to all concerned?' Source: Ghana News Agency