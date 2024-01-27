Run-off local elections: Taieb Mhiri candidate pledges to improve communal facilities

Candidate in run-off local elections in Taieb Mhiri constituency (Goulette 2) Béchir Ben Ammar pledged in his manifesto to improve communal facilities. The candidate called on locals to turn out in large numbers on February 4 elections. These elections are an opportunity to improve living conditions in the community, he added. The candidate who obtained 27% of votes in the first round, promised to set up an administrative services centre, open a financial revenue office and a second Post Office and relaunch the stalled project, including first of foremost the indoor hall. A weekly market and the upkeep of public parks, green areas and road infrastructure are also among the candidate's priorities. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse