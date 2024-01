Run-off local elections: Taieb Mhiri candidate pledges to improve communal facilitiesCouple arrested for killing three-week old baby for money rituals

Candidate in run-off local elections in Taieb Mhiri constituency (Goulette 2) Béchir Ben Ammar pledged in his manifesto to improve communal facilities. The candidate called on locals to turn out in large numbers on February 4 elections. These elections are an opportunity to improve living conditions in the community, he added. The candidate who obtained 27% of votes in the first round, promised to set up an administrative services centre, open a financial revenue office and a second Post Office and relaunch the stalled project, including first of foremost the indoor hall. A weekly market and the upkeep of public parks, green areas and road infrastructure are also among the candidate's priorities. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse A 22-year old man, Bright Larcey, and his girlfriend Linda Asare, are in the grips of the Awutu Bereku District police for murdering their three-weeks old baby. They perpetrated the act on Monday evening, January 22, at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region. The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that Larcey allegedly arranged with his girlfriend to sacrifice the baby for money rituals to make life better for them due to the hardship they had faced over the years. He asked Linda to leave the house and leave the baby with him when an unnamed friend visited. Afterwards, Linda was said to have expressed regret for leaving her baby behind and confided in a neighbour without disclosing her involvement in the act. A resident told the media that Larcey's friend took the baby out and Larcey followed up but the friend was apprehended after neighbours mounted a search for them. However, the source disclosed that Larcey was nowhere to be found but the friend disclosed his whereabouts and h e was apprehended when he had already killed the baby, allegedly. He said he hid the body of the baby at the SDA school. The two were sent to the police station where they confessed the crime upon police interrogation. Larcey's friend after the disclosure, was granted police enquiry bail. A source at the Awutu Bereku police station confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway. Source: Ghana News Agency