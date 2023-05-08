SADC has political will and structure to bring desired peace: Geingob

President Hage Geingob has said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has the political will and relevant structures to bring about the desired results of peace, security, and stability in the region.

Geingob was speaking as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, during the official opening of the SADC extra-ordinary Organ Troika Summit and Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) in Windhoek on Monday.

“SADC has the political will to deal with political and security threats in our region. We not only have the political will, but we have put in place relevant structures, and will continue to strengthen them, in order to bring about the desired results of safeguarding our region’s peace, security and stability,” he noted.

Geingob said the region stands ready to address the changing dynamics in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against the proliferation of illegal armed groups, some of which launch attacks against civilians, state security agencies, and public infrastructure from neighbouring countries.

He noted that SADC’s FIB has been deployed in eastern DRC as part of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission aimed at securing the affected part of the country and restoring its overall territorial integrity.

The Head of State further noted that SADC will consider ways to strengthen its efforts in solidarity with the people of DRC during its upcoming elections at the end of 2023.

“Given the long-term commitment to peace and security in the DRC, SADC must focus on regaining the achievements of FIB made since March 2013 to eradicate the illegal armed groups, securing and consolidating the territorial integrity and future of a DRC whose socio-economic development is intertwined with our regional development goals,” Geingob said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency