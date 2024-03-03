Saïed, Algeria’s Tebboune highlight strong will to scale up relations [Upd 1]South Tongu DCE nominee finally confirmed

Presidents Kaïs Saïed and Abdelmadjid Tebboune said, as they met Saturday in Algiers, there is a strong will to carry on coordination and consultation and boost relations and take them to the next level to serve the common interests of the two peoples, the Presidency Sunday said in a press release. The heads of State, meeting as Saïed wound up an Algiers visit, laid emphasis on the need to make sure a deep awareness of a common future takes root and enshrine the principles of solidarity, complementarity and mutual help between the two countries. Saïed and Tebboune shed light on the multi-faceted and close cooperation as well as the fruitful partnership in a wide range of areas and hailed the excellent ties binding the two countries. The necessity of stepping up the pace of cooperation, mainly through High Joint Commission meetings and the different mechanisms of bilateral action, was emphasised. This in addition to the launch of joint projects in border areas in the shortest time possible. Several regiona l and international issues of common interest were debated, mainly supporting the Palestinian people in their resistance to the iniquitous Zinoist colonisation. President Saïd attended as guest of honour the 7th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Algiers. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse The President's nominee, Mr Innocent Lynford Kwesi Tetteh, has been confirmed as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu after the second election. He garnered 50 'Yes' votes, representing 87.7 per cent, against seven 'No' votes in the elections, supervised by the Electoral Commission. Mr Augustus Awity, the Chief Director, Volta Regional Coordinating Council, addressing the Assembly members prior to the commencement of the voting, urged them to consider the interest of the district when casting their ballots. He said a DCE would create positive avenues for the district's development. Mr Tetteh, after swearing the oath of office and secrecy, lauded the Assembly for the confidence reposed in him, and assured the members of his resolve to working with all relevant stakeholders in the district to build on the achievements of his predecessors. He promised to work assiduously to get municipal status for South Tongu. Present were Mr Setsofia Kpenu, the District Coordinating Director, traditional authorities and political party executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC). Source: Ghana News Agency