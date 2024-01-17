Saloon car fails break and crashes into a sprinter bus

A Nissan saloon car on Tuesday ran into the back of a sprinter bus after a break failure. The incident happened at about 1130 hours when the saloon car was descending the portion of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle overpass leading to the Central Business District, Accra. There were three passengers on board the saloon car, while the sprinter bus had about eight people on board, including the driver and bus conductor. According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Saloon car upon realising the break failure, immediately moved from the inner lane to the outer lane and ran into the back of the sprinter bus. They also explained that one of the passengers in the saloon car, a pregnant woman, seated at the back did not sustain any physical injury but reacted out of shock and fright. The pregnant woman was immediately rushed to the Ridge Hospital to undergo medical examinations. One person sustained severe bruises on the face and arm, whilst six others sustained minor cuts on some parts of their bodies. All the injur ed were also sent to Ridge Hospital for treatment. Drivers around the station warned fellow drivers and the public to always check and service their cars before moving them. That section of the street has been cordoned off, with police directing cars to reduce traffic. Source: Ghana News Agency