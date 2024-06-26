SALT University College launches African Diplomacy and Business Dialogue 2025

SALT University College has launched its first ever African Diplomacy and Business Dialogue (AfDiB) 2025 to drive trade integration and foster sustainable development across the continent through the power of diplomacy. Seen as a catalyst for change, the dialogue seeks to inspire innovation and contemporary research on the role of diplomacy in the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The event will welcome African diplomats, business leaders, and academia to exchange ideas, share best practices, and chart an innovative course towards a more integrated, prosperous, and inclusive Africa. It is scheduled for May 14, 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme: 'Harmonising African Diplomacy for the Success of AfCFTA,' and promises to sow and incubate seeds of progress. Key amongst the strategic objectives of the Dialogue are galvanising the diplomatic community of current and former envoys into a strategic bulwark against the erection of new ba rriers. Others are breaking down of existing barriers to intra-African trade while advancing the attainment of AfCFTA's objectives and addressing cross-border challenges hindering trade across the African continent and propose practical solutions to overcome them. The rest are networking and forging collaboration among participants from trade and diplomatic institutions, universities, government agencies, businesses and create opportunities to achieve the AfCFTA Dr Kodzo Alabo, President, SALT University College, in his address, said the significance of AfCFTA to the development of Africa was non- contestable and through diplomacy bridges could be built and partnerships forged. He said AfCFTA had become the biggest trade and business platform with the potential to generate over $3.4 trillion worth of borderless markets for Africa. 'The World Bank, in a recent study and in partnership with the AfCFTA Secretariat, has reported that the Agreement, if fully implemented would raise incomes in Africa by 9 p er cent by 2035and lift 50 million people out of extreme poverty,' Dr Alabo said. He called on all Africans to work collectively, engage in cooperation and diplomacy, adding that where politics and power play failed, diplomacy came through as the dependable alternative. Mr Silver Ojakol, Chief of Staff, AfCFTA International Secretariat, said the vision for creating the African Diplomacy and Business Dialogue was a strong commitment to advancing trade integration on the continent. 'Diplomacy will be a game changer in moving goods quickly at the borders. The Dialogue is extremely important and it will be groundbreaking for the implementation of AfCFTA. He urged member-States to develop their regional value chain to scale up trading not only among members but the world, adding that AfCFTA now has a single market for investment with the guidelines. Source: Ghana News Agency