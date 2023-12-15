Samia Kassab-Cherfi, winner of 16th Ibn Khaldoun-Senghor Translation AwardSunyani East MP cuts sod for construction of Astro-turf  

Tunisian academician and translator Samia Kassab-Cherfi is the winner of the 16th Ibn Khaldoun-Senghor Translation Award for her translation of the novel "Barg Ellil" by Béchir Khraïef, published by Sud Editions (Tunisia, 2023). The official award ceremony was held on December 15, 2023 at the headquarters of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), in partnership with the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF). The award was presented by OIF Representative for North Africa Haoua Acyl and ALECSO Director of the Department of Science and Scientific Research Mohamed Sanad Abu Darwish. The members of the jury, headed this year by Bassam Baraké (Lebanon), commended the extensive documentary work carried out by the translator "to meet the challenges of this historical reconstruction that author Béchir Khraïef has sought to offer his readers, whether in terms of toponyms, the numerous intertextual references, the terminology related to armaments and armoury, music and alchemy," adding that Kassab-Cherfi's translation could rightly be described as a "consecration of the Tunisian literary universe." The jury, headed by Secretay General of the Union of Arab Translators (Lebanon) Bassam Baraké, was made up of Professor of Philosophy at Mohamed V University in Rabat, translator, essayist and literary critic Abdesslam Benabdelali (Morocco), Professor of French Literature and translator Zahida Darwiche-Jabbour (Lebanon), professor emeritus at the Ecole supérieure de traducteurs et interprètes (France), philosopher, translator and writer Mohammed Mahjoub (Tunisia) and translator and professor of French literature at Paris-Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi Hana Subhi (France and Iraq). Created in 2007, the Ibn Khaldoun - Léopold Sédar Senghor Award is the fruit of cooperation between the OIF and ALECSO. The Award is designed to encourage translators of studies and research works in the fields of literature and social and human sciences in the Arab and French-speaking worlds, and to promote mutual enrichment between Arab and Francophone cultures.Its aim is to promote cultural and linguistic diversity and encourage all forms of cultural exchange between the Arab world and the French-speaking world. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, has performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a standard Astro-turf in the Sunyani Municipality. The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) is funding the project situated at the Sunyani Methodist Cluster of Schools, which has an artificial pitch, spectator stands, and washrooms among other ancillary facilities, and is expected to be completed within six months. Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority, and the managers of the Bui Power Generating Station, noted that the Bono Region and the Sunyani Municipality had produced football talents for the national teams. 'There is, therefore, the need to provide a platform to help unearth, nurture and build on the football talents of the younger generation,' he said. ? ? ? ? He expressed optimism that the young people in the municipality would take advantage of the facility to build on their talents. Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Munic ipal Chief Executive, expressed appreciation to Ghana Gas for the project and tasked the Methodist Education Unit to maintain it regularly upon completion. The Right Reverend Kwaku Effah, the Methodist Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, commended the MP for his passion for development and assured him that the church would take good care of the facility. Nana Owusu Mensah Ababio, a Board Member of Ghana Gas, said the MP deserved commendation for his lobbying skills, and entreated the Sunyani people to show appreciation to him for the facility. Source: Ghana News Agency