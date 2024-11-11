Second Lady Samira Bawumia Assures Inclusivity for Minority Communities Under Dr. Bawumia’s Leadership.

According to Ghana News Agency:ay conference took place in Ho, the Volta regional capital, under the theme 'Promoting Peaceful Coexistence and Fulbe Cultural Heritage.' Mrs. Bawumia emphasized the integral role of the nomadic community in Ghana's socio-cultural and economic fabric, advocating for their acceptance. She assured the community of ongoing support under Dr. Bawumia's leadership, which aims to provide equal educational and social opportunities. As a member of the tribe, Mrs. Bawumia highlighted the Fulani community's unique contributions to agriculture, trade, and cultural diversity. She stated that recognizing and celebrating this heritage is crucial to the national identity. The New Patriotic Party, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has prioritized inclusivity, ensuring all Ghanaians feel valued and represented. The Second Lady detailed the government's efforts to implement policies promoting the rights of minority groups, including the Fulani community. She noted the government's de dication to addressing the challenges faced by minority tribes through well-considered policies and engaging stakeholders to integrate their concerns into national development plans. Mrs. Bawumia praised Dr. Bawumia as a strong advocate for inclusivity, highlighting his focus on policies that prioritize social equity and economic growth. She emphasized Dr. Bawumia's belief in education as a tool for empowerment and the importance of providing quality education to all children, including Fulani. The Second Lady also assured support for women, discussing initiatives such as capital support for women entrepreneurs. She described a vision for a Ghana that celebrates diversity and provides opportunities for all ethnic groups, including the Fulani community, to contribute to national growth. The event at Jubilee Park in Ho saw thousands from the nomadic tribe participating in cultural performances, with leaders making appeals for more inclusive policies in education and skills training. The conference was attend ed by political party heads and major stakeholders, with the Second Lady serving as the special guest of honor.