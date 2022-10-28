General

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki today in Ottawa. Secretary Blinken thanked Chairperson Faki for his support of the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Secretary commended the African Union’s leadership in convening peace negotiations between the government of Ethiopia and Tigrayan regional authorities in South Africa. On Chad, the Secretary reiterated the AU principles on the transition, including on the ineligibility of transition leaders to participate in elections. The Secretary also raised the Black Sea Grain Deal and the positive impact it has had on critical grain reaching countries in need. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the AU’s role in responding to the current Uganda Ebola outbreak and coordinating regional prevention and preparedness efforts.

Source: US State Department

