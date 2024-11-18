Security Infrastructure Projects Bolster Ghana’s Defense Capabilities, Says President Akufo-Addo.

Accra: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed that the extensive security infrastructure projects initiated during his tenure have significantly fortified Ghana's ability to counteract terrorism and violent extremism. Speaking at the inaugural graduation ceremony of the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) in Accra, the President emphasized the substantial investments made by his administration to enhance the nation's defense capabilities. According to Ghana News Agency, President Akufo-Addo detailed the provision of substantial military assets to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), including 104 armored personnel carriers, 70 utility troop-carrying vehicles, 20 armored vehicles, and 85 assorted Toyota vehicles. The military has also been equipped with 40 jeep vehicles, explosive ordinance disposal gear, advanced communication and surveillance systems, various weaponry, and four unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems. Additionally, the Navy has been strengthened with offshore patrol vessels and fa st patrol boats to combat piracy and secure Ghana's exclusive economic zone. The President disclosed plans to acquire six additional fighter aircraft for the Airforce to support Special Forces operations, ensuring that the armed forces remain well-equipped and motivated to address security challenges effectively. These measures respond to concerns over regional security, with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) reporting increased influence by armed groups and violent extremists in the region. The UNOWAS 2023 Report highlighted that instability has led to the closure of ten thousand schools, affecting millions of children's access to education. President Akufo-Addo emphasized the existential threats posed by terrorist activities and Ghana's commitment to countering these threats. The government has established additional bases, specialized units, and brigades with requisite equipment to enhance operations, particularly along the northern frontiers. This expansion includes the cr eation of the army special operations brigade, armor brigade, signal brigade, and two mechanized battalions in the Upper-West and Upper-East Regions, alongside the establishment of 15 forward operating bases. During the NCDS graduation ceremony, 19 senior officers received master's degrees in strategic studies, with awards presented to outstanding students. Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie received the Best Dissertation Award, while Colonel Foster Okae-Yeboah won the Strategic Award, and Colonel Kwesi Ayima was honored with the Late Lieutenant-General Joseph Smith's Award. President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude for being named among the first three Honorary Fellows of the institution, sharing this recognition with Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama (rtd) and the family of the late Lt.-Gen. Joseph Henry Smith. The President underscored the importance of NCDS in equipping leaders to navigate contemporary security threats, emphasizing the institution's role in enhancing strategic military education tailored to Ghana' s unique challenges. He noted the necessity of proactive leadership and strategic foresight in addressing threats ranging from terrorism and cybercrime to environmental degradation. Through these initiatives, the government aims to ensure that the skills taught at NCDS are foundational for both military leadership and broader security and public service sectors.