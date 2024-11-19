Security Retooling Projects Bolster Ghana’s Defense Against Threats, Says President Akufo-Addo.

Accra: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized that the extensive security infrastructure projects initiated under his leadership have significantly enhanced Ghana's capabilities to tackle terrorism and violent extremism. Speaking at the inaugural graduation ceremony of the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) in Accra, he highlighted the notable investments made in military assets and equipment to strengthen the nation's defense. According to Ghana News Agency, the President detailed the provision of essential military equipment to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), including 104 armored personnel carriers, 70 utility troop-carrying vehicles, 20 armored vehicles, and 85 assorted Toyota vehicles. The military has also been equipped with 40 jeep vehicles, explosive ordinance disposal gear, advanced communication and surveillance systems, various weaponry, and four unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems. President Akufo-Addo also addressed the enhancement of the Navy with offshore patrol vessels and fast patrol boats to combat piracy and secure Ghana's exclusive economic zone. Plans to acquire six more fighter aircraft for the Airforce were disclosed, aimed at supporting Special Forces operations and ensuring the armed forces are well-equipped and motivated to handle security challenges effectively. These initiatives respond to growing regional security concerns, as the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) warns of increasing influence by armed groups and violent extremists. The UNOWAS 2023 Report highlighted the impact of instability on education, with ten thousand schools shut down, affecting millions of children. In response to the existential threats posed by terrorist activities, President Akufo-Addo noted the creation of additional bases, specialized units, and brigades along Ghana's northern frontiers. This expansion has led to establishing an army special operations brigade, armor brigade, signal brigade, and two mechanized battalions in the Upper-West and Upper-East Regions, with 15 forward operating bases for the armed forces also on track. The President reiterated the non-negotiable nature of upholding national security, underscoring the importance of continued investments in combat vehicles, equipment, and weaponry to enhance internal security and the mobility and firepower of Ghanaian troops. "The security of our nation is the foundation upon which the prosperity of our nation and future is built," he emphasized. At the NCDS graduation ceremony, 19 senior officers received master's degrees in strategic studies, with special awards presented to outstanding students. Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie received the Best Dissertation Award, Colonel Foster Okae-Yeboah won the Strategic Award, and Colonel Kwesi Ayima was honored with the Late Lieutenant-General Joseph Smith's Award. President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude for being named among the first three Honorary Fellows of the institution, sharing the honor with Vice-Admiral Amoama (rtd) and the family of the late Lt.-Gen. Joseph Henry Smith. He emphasized the significance of the NCDS in equipping leaders to navigate today's complex security landscape, highlighting its role in ensuring training is adapted to address Ghana's unique challenges.