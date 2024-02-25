‘See something, Say something’: Ministry of National Security extends campaign to schools

The Ministry of National Security has extended sensitisation on its flagship campaign, 'See Something, Say Something' to schools to widen the scope of security awareness amongst citizens. The sensitisation started in November 2023 with visits to over 100 schools and engagements with about 70,000 pupils and students so far. The schools are located within the Tema?Metropolitan Assembly, La Nkwantanang, and Ablekuma West Municipal Assemblies, amongst others. On Friday, February 23, 2024, the team visited some selected basic and Senior High schools within the Ablekuma West and Adentan Municipality. Schools visited were the New Century Technical Institute; Mercy Islamic Primary, Junior and Senior High School; Icodeks Islamic Basic School?and St. Francis Catholic Basic School. Mr Kester Osei, a member of the sensitisation team, said the heightened rate of terrorist attacks in neighbouring countries was enough reason for Ghana to put preventive measures in place. He said it was, therefore, necessary to equip s chool children with requisite knowledge to make them security conscious. 'By this approach of catching them young, we are instilling in them the culture of being vigilant and observing suspicious activities,' he said. In May 2022, the Ministry of National Security launched its flagship programme 'See Something, Say Something' campaign to encourage the citizenry to play active roles in the protection of the peace and stability of the State. The campaign aims to empower Ghanaians to be more conscious about their own security and enhance their relationship with State security authorities. Citizens are to dial '999' to report any suspicious or unusual activity happening within their communities. Callers are not obliged to disclose their identity. Mr Osei made his presentation using the acronym 'S.A.L.U.T.E'where 'S' means size of the item or specific features of the item/person involved in a suspicious activity. ? 'A' stands for suspicious or criminal activity being carried out. 'L' for Location of the acti vity. ? 'U' stands for uniform being worn by the suspect. 'T' for time or period of the day the incident happened and 'E' for equipment being used to carry out the criminal act. He said the acronym would help informants to give vivid and more detailed descriptions of incidents to help security agencies to easily crack the case. Mr Osei urged them to report any suspicious behaviour to their teachers, parents or guardians to call the toll free number 999 to lodge a complaint to the Ministry of National Security. He advised them to maintain anonymity after making reports to keep themselves and families out of danger. Mr Osei, however, assured that the Ministry would protect informants and their families should their reports land them in danger. He cautioned against prank calls and urged citizens not to abuse the toll free line. 'What you do not realise is that anytime you make such prank calls, you engage the lines and deny someone the opportunity to call and report a suspicious activity or an emergency,' he said. Mr Osei encouraged the school children to help the Ministry to spread the message by sharing the information with their family and friends, especially through social media. Source: Ghana News Agency