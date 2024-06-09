Sete Sóis Sete Luas travelling festival of Mediterranean and Portuguese-language music back in Tunisia

Tunis: After its first stop in Tunisia in 2013, the Sete Sóis Sete Luas or 'Seven Suns Seven Moons' travelling festival of Mediterranean and Portuguese-language music, the fruit of Italian-Portuguese cooperation in 1993, is back this year in Testour and Marsa with three evenings of Portuguese fado, a popular urban song from Portugal included on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The first stage of this festival, designed to be organised outside the capital, will be held in the picturesque town of Testour (June 10), followed by performances in Tunis (June 11 and 12) at the Agora space, in Marsa. The concert will feature singer Soraia Branco, a promising Portuguese Fado voice accompanied by Rui Poço on Portuguese guitar and João Domingo on guitar. The event is organised by the Portuguese Embassy, the Camões Institute (dedicated to promoting the Portuguese language and culture), the Testour municipality and the Agora space. The Festival Sete Sóis Sete Luas was started in 1993 and it is now a project promoted by a Cultural Network composed by 30 towns from 12 different countries: Brazil, Cape Verde, Croatia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Morocco, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Tunisia and Turkey. The Festival Sete Sóis Sete Luas, that in 2023 will celebrate its 31st edition, develops its projects mainly in the area of popular, ethnic, traditional music and the plastic arts, always involving important personalities of the European and Mediterranean cultures. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse